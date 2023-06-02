Working from home changes where house prices fall the most

Working from home changes the concept of a “commutable distance” ...and this will shake up the housing market

Is the era of booming house prices over? David Miles, of the Office for Budget Responsibility, seems to think so. Last month he said that the the age of "massive rises in house prices" may be "nearing an end”.

The reasons? Well, a couple seem obvious. Miles points to rising real interest rates, which have logically made the total cost of home ownership significantly more expensive. The other, slowing population growth, means demand will eventually be capped. But his third point, working from home, will certainly make ears prick.