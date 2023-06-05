Companies roundup: Asos takeover rumours and airline profits

Asos (ASC) shares jumped by 13 per cent in early trading after The Sunday Times said that the fast fashion retailer had received a £1bn takeover offer last December from Turkish retailer Trendyol. An offer from the Alibaba-backed business, reputedly at between £10 to £12 per share, has not been disclosed to the market by Asos which suggests any potential deal is currently dead in the water. Asos shares are down by over a quarter, year-to-date, and the company has been demoted from the FTSE 250. The company recently raised £80mn from investors. CA

Airline profits to gain altitude

Airline profits are expected to be much stronger than expected this year, with revenue growth outpacing expenses, according to the industry’s trade body.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said industry operating profits are now expected to reach $22.4bn (£18bn) this year, more than double the $10.1bn generated last year and significantly higher than a forecast of just $3.2bn six months ago. China lifting Covid-19 restrictions earlier than expected, elevated cargo revenues and lower fuel costs have all contributed to the improved outlook.

Net margins are still expected to remain slender, though, at 1.2 per cent. European carriers are expected to make a combined net profit of $5.1bn, around a fifth higher than last year but 6 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. MF

Addiction specialist Indivior settles in monopoly fight Shares in Indivior (INDV) were up 10 per cent this morning after the company announced it had agreed a settlement in a long-running US antitrust lawsuit. The claims were brought against the drugmaker by 41 different states and the District of Columbia in 2016, and concern the alleged suppression of generic competition for anti-opioid treatment suboxone. The company has agreed to pay $102.5mn (£83mn) to the claimants and has denied any wrongdoing. "Indivior is focused on helping those who suffer from substance use disorders," said chief executive Mark Crossley in a statement. "We take our role as a responsible steward of medications for addiction and rescue extremely seriously.” Payment is expected to be made this month and will be funded through the company’s existing cash reserves. JJ Read more: Ongoing litigation pushes Indivior to a full-year loss

Sirius in black despite valuation hit

Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) pre-tax profits halved in its full-year results due to a drop in valuation but, unlike many of its property peers, it avoided a loss. Shares in the European business parks owner were up 2 per cent in early trading after it posted a profit before tax of €87mn (£75mn) for the year to 31 March, down from €169mn last year. This was due to a small drop in the valuation of the portfolio compared with valuation gains the year before, but net rental income – the rent it received less the costs of running the buildings – increased by over a quarter. ML

Impact’s investment manager takes on more leases after rental default Care home landlord Impact Healthcare Reit (IHR) has handed over seven leases to a company owned by its investment manager after one of Impact’s tenants stopped paying rent. The leases originally given to Silverline account for 3.4 per cent of Impact’s rent roll and were handed over to Melrose Holdings, a company owned by investment manager Mahesh Patel, after Silverline failed to pay rent for the two quarters to 31 March and 30 June 2023, although IHR has received £400,000 from rent deposits. Companies owned by Minster Care Group, which is majority owned by Patel and his wife, already account for 45 per cent of IHR’s rent roll. ML

Mondi’s sale of Russian mill folds

Packaging group Mondi’s (MNDI) planned sale of its main paper mill in Russia has stalled. The company said it had terminated an agreement to sell the Syktyvkar mill to Augment Investments, given its “lack of progress in gaining the necessary approvals” for the deal. It had agreed a sale of Mondi Syktyvkar and two related entities to Augment in August last year for 95 billion roubles (£944mn).

The company said it was “committed to a sale and will continue to assess all alternative divestment options”. Mondi announced its withdrawal from Russia in May last year following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Prior to this, it made 12 per cent of its revenue from the Russian market. The company’s shares fell by 2 per cent. MF

