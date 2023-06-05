Should central banks care about climate change?

Fed chair Powell said that central banks should “stick to their knitting”

But monetary policy decisions already impact the environment

As the battle against inflation rages on, central bankers find themselves spread increasingly thin. As we are all (acutely) aware, the Bank of England is tasked with meeting a 2 per cent inflation target. But it is also expected to support “the government's economic policy, including objectives on growth and employment” and to ensure financial stability – no small task at the moment, when you consider that the past nine months alone have seen the LDI crisis and the SVB-triggered banking troubles in the US.

Some central banks have even more on their plates. The South African Reserve Bank aims to protect the value of the currency in the interest of “balanced and sustainable economic growth”. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is tasked with supporting maximum sustainable employment and delivering the government’s policy of 'sustainable house prices' in addition to its inflation target.