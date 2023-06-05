Today's markets: OPEC cuts and rising shares

Crude oil shot up late last night and has held around half its gains after Saudi Arabia pledged an additional 1mn barrels per day in production cuts. OPEC+ also agreed to extend current cuts into 2024, though the United Arab Emirates gets a concession to pump 200,000 bpd more next year to make sure it stays in the club.

The move in crude was not massive by any stretch – spot West Texas Intermediate jumped $2 to above $74 and now trades around the $73 marker, level with what it was at a week ago. The question is where next? First, the Saudis generally deliver on cuts, so it should result in a material reduction in the number of barrels on the market, not just on paper. The cut could add to a potential supply shortfall later in the year, though shorts don’t appear too spooked right now – it will be a question of physical shortfall driving prices if the global economy holds up ok and demand remains firm. And the market may be more comfortable that OPEC is going to do ‘whatever it takes’ to keep Brent above $80. The question is whether the macro headwinds abate, or we hit the hard landing.

European stocks were mildly positive this morning following Friday’s surge, which saw the FTSE 100 extend its bounce off its two-month low and rise above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Wall Street rallied to its highest since August on Friday’s super-hot jobs report. Yields not massively higher since – 10-year Treasuries at 3.75 per cent, so the market has read the jobs report as a positive – possibly digesting that the Fed has achieved a soft landing while taming inflation because wages were not that strong. And there has been a definite unclenching on the signing of the debt ceiling bill in the US.

Recession, what recession? There are lots of leading indicators that scream recession coming in the US but until the employment market changes it’s not a recession as we understand them. This goes back to the point I made several months ago. Labour is so tight (excess labour demand vs supply), keeping wage-price-spiral-like conditions and sticky core inflation, leaving the Fed unable to fall back on its old habit of cutting rates to limit the recession. June rate pricing suggests a one-in-four chance the Fed hikes by another 0.25 percentage points, and more than 50 per cent it comes in July if not.

Fear, what fear? This is an unloved rally for sure. The S&P 500 is now above 4,200 just as the VIX drops to its lowest since Feb 2020....possible reasons for this apparent calm: debt ceiling deal done so no major tail risk of a default being priced; the banking crisis in the US appears to have calmed down a lot (for now); and whether the Fed goes for a couple more hikes or not there is a definite sense that it is near the end of its hiking cycle – whether this is true or not remains to be seen.

Later today is the US services PMI data double for May – surveys coming from both the Institute for Supply Management and S&P Global, with April factory orders and durable goods also on the tape. In Europe, PPI inflation and a speech by Christine Lagarde are of note.

Later this week we’ll see China’s CPI and PPI inflation readings will be of note – factory gate prices from the world’s second largest economy are a useful leading indicator for global inflation. Lending figures for China are also tentatively scheduled for release from today, as is the latest US Treasury currency report.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto