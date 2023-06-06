Companies roundup: BATS’ strategy and Apple's VR launch

New British American Tobacco (BATS) chief executive Tadeu Marroco said the company was sticking with its strategy as he pointed to customer growth of 900,000 in the non-combustible products division in the first quarter.
In the first half of the financial year the company’s cigarette volume share rose by 10 basis points, but its value share contracted by 40 basis points after a “disappointing” performance in US combustibles. BATS maintained its full-year guidance, with a constant currency organic revenue growth forecast of 3 to 5 per cent.
Tadeu added that the business is “making good progress towards de-leveraging our balance sheet”. The shares were flat in early trading. CA
Read more: How safe are Big Tobacco's dividends?
Lukewarm response to Apple's VR headset
Apple shares retreated 0.8 per cent yesterday after touching an all-time high, as investors digested a deluge of software updates and the launch of a new virtual/mixed reality headset. Investors maybe think the Vision Pro is a tad pricey – $3,499 a go is hardly mass market. The pullback in the shares after the launch suggest a slightly lukewarm initial response but the longer-term is up for grabs as developers pile in to make applications for use.
You have to assume that use cases will grow over time and Apple has probably done something spectacular, even if it’s out of range for most people for the time being. Apple also unveiled a new chip – and Intel fell almost 5 per cent. Unity Software rallied 17 per cent on news of its partnership with Apple on the Vision Pro. Disney’s Bog Iger said it will enhance the viewing experience on Disney+. Imagine a wild 3D remake of Fantasia. NW
Read more: Apple rounds off strong results season for big tech
ABF agrees bolt-on dairy acquisition
Associated British Foods (ABF) has agreed to buy dairy technology company National Milk Records for £48mn. At 215p per National Milk Records share, the acquisition values the company at an 87 per cent premium to its closing share price yesterday. ABF shares were flat in early trading. CA
Read more: Associated British Foods dragged down by Primark guidance
Shoe deal lifts Zotefoams shares
Shares in Zotefoams (ZTF) jumped by 5 per cent in early trading after the company agreed an extension to its supply deal with sportswear giant Nike. The foam maker said that its deal to exclusively supply Nike with high-performance foams used in its footwear had been extended until the end of 2029. However, it said confidentiality agreements meant it was unable to discuss specifics, other than the fact that it was agreed on the same terms as its existing deal.
In March, Zotefoams reported that footwear sales made up 77 per cent of its high-performance products business, which grew in size by 29 per cent last year to £54.4mn. MF
Read more: Zotefoam pads out profit margin