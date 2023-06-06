Companies roundup: BATS’ strategy and Apple's VR launch

New British American Tobacco (BATS) chief executive Tadeu Marroco said the company was sticking with its strategy as he pointed to customer growth of 900,000 in the non-combustible products division in the first quarter.

In the first half of the financial year the company’s cigarette volume share rose by 10 basis points, but its value share contracted by 40 basis points after a “disappointing” performance in US combustibles. BATS maintained its full-year guidance, with a constant currency organic revenue growth forecast of 3 to 5 per cent.

Tadeu added that the business is “making good progress towards de-leveraging our balance sheet”. The shares were flat in early trading. CA

Lukewarm response to Apple's VR headset

Apple shares retreated 0.8 per cent yesterday after touching an all-time high, as investors digested a deluge of software updates and the launch of a new virtual/mixed reality headset. Investors maybe think the Vision Pro is a tad pricey – $3,499 a go is hardly mass market. The pullback in the shares after the launch suggest a slightly lukewarm initial response but the longer-term is up for grabs as developers pile in to make applications for use.

You have to assume that use cases will grow over time and Apple has probably done something spectacular, even if it’s out of range for most people for the time being. Apple also unveiled a new chip – and Intel fell almost 5 per cent. Unity Software rallied 17 per cent on news of its partnership with Apple on the Vision Pro. Disney’s Bog Iger said it will enhance the viewing experience on Disney+. Imagine a wild 3D remake of Fantasia. NW

Board shakeup as Warehouse Reit swings to loss Warehouse Reit (WHR) has shaken up its board as it posted a pre-tax loss in its results for the year to 31 March. The industrial landlord blamed its £183mn loss before tax on a bruising revaluation of its assets caused by higher interest rates. Its operating profit – which strips out valuation changes – fell 8.78 per cent, which the company said was due to asset sales. Meanwhile, non-executive director Martin Meech told the board he would not stand for reelection to take up an executive position in the real estate industry. Separately, Simon Hope, fellow non-executive director and executive chair of Warehouse Reit’s investment advisor of Tilstone Partners, has been appointed co-managing director of Tilstone Partners. ML Read more: Three different ways to analyse Reits

ABF agrees bolt-on dairy acquisition

Associated British Foods (ABF) has agreed to buy dairy technology company National Milk Records for £48mn. At 215p per National Milk Records share, the acquisition values the company at an 87 per cent premium to its closing share price yesterday. ABF shares were flat in early trading. CA

NewRiver’s valuation continues to sink Retail landlord NewRiver (NRR) swung to a pre-tax loss in its results for the year to 31 March as the portfolio continued to haemorrhage value. Net rental income – its rental revenue minus the costs of running the building – was down 2.28 per cent. The company said this was due to the sale of its pub portfolio last year, giving it less revenue this year, and the poor performance of its ‘workout’ portfolio, which it is aiming to sell, and its ‘regeneration’ portfolio, which it is also aiming to sell once it achieves planning permission for residential redevelopment. ML

Shoe deal lifts Zotefoams shares

Shares in Zotefoams (ZTF) jumped by 5 per cent in early trading after the company agreed an extension to its supply deal with sportswear giant Nike. The foam maker said that its deal to exclusively supply Nike with high-performance foams used in its footwear had been extended until the end of 2029. However, it said confidentiality agreements meant it was unable to discuss specifics, other than the fact that it was agreed on the same terms as its existing deal.

In March, Zotefoams reported that footwear sales made up 77 per cent of its high-performance products business, which grew in size by 29 per cent last year to £54.4mn. MF

