Merck sues US government to stop drug price cuts

The pushback against US drug pricing reforms has ratcheted up after Merck (US:MRK) sued the US government to stop a price negotation programme it said was “tantamount to extortion”. The Biden administration scheme is part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and is designed to cut drug costs for the government, and in doing so could knock up to $100bn (£81bn) from big drug company sales by 2031, impacting insulin maker Novo Nordisk (US:NVO), biotech group Gilead Sciences (US:GILD) and AstraZeneca (AZN).

Merck said that once a drug had been selected for inclusion in negotiations, manufacturers would be compelled to sell it at whatever price the agency dictates. If a drugmaker refuses to participate “it incurs a ruinous daily excise tax amounting to multiples of the drug’s daily revenues,” the company wrote.

It went on to argue that the programme is a violation of the first and fifth amendments of the US Constitution. The latter requires the government to pay compensation if it takes private property for public use. “Yet the singular purpose of this scheme is for Medicare to obtain prescription drugs without paying fair market value,” Merck’s representatives wrote.