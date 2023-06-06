Reinsurers: Britain's ignored dividend payers

The reinsurers do not appear regularly on the radars of UK investors. Although the UK has the world’s largest reinsurance market in Lloyd’s of London, the stock market sector is generally dominated by listed players on the continent, with Munich Re (DE:MUV2), Hannover Re (DE:HNR1) and Swiss Re (CH:SREN) being the three key shares. However, for UK investors to completely ignore the sector would be a mistake as there are mid-market UK reinsurers that will benefit from the strengthening in premium rates.

Reinsurance is also one of those industries where the investment case is relatively straightforward, despite the business model remaining exceptionally complex in the service of the management of risk. Premiums are collected, money is put aside to cover risk, excess capital is paid out as dividends and special payouts. Arguably, the flow of surplus capital that reinsurance is likely to generate over the coming years will benefit both income and value investors equally if the strengthening of rates continues in a cyclical way.