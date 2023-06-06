/
Retailers try and trick us online – now brokers are doing it too

Websites commonly use behavioural economics to get us to buy more when we don't need to
June 6, 2023
  • Investment platforms are using similar techniques as online retailers
  • Social media can prompt exhaustion making us more likely to click on ads

Meetings, shopping, investments and even quizzes: as the pandemic hit, everything moved online, and much of it remained there a year later. In the first quarter of 2021, 35 per cent of total retail sales were made via the internet, up from 20 per cent in 2019. As shops reopened, the proportion fell – but we can’t shake our online retail addiction completely. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), over a quarter of retail sales were still made online last month, as the chart shows.

 

