Today's markets: Traders pause for breath

After the strong rally, we are seeing the major equity indices pause for breath. European markets oscillated either side of the flatline this morning after Wall Street finished lower on Monday. The FTSE 100 is down 0.22 per cent in early trading with the DAX and CAC 40 falling 0.1 and 0.25 per cent respectively. This is after the S&P 500 hit its best level in nine months but closed down 0.2 per cent overnight.

Apple did manage to register a new high at one point, following on from its new release, before pulling back to finish lower for the session. Bank shares also weighed on the Dow, which fell 0.6 per cent, as regulators weigh tougher capital requirements for the likes of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. The Nasdaq finished almost flat. It’s likely markets are pausing as the Fed enters a blackout period before the June meeting – traders are still betting on a pause – and weaker.

Gold rallied yesterday but is a touch weaker this morning as yields pulled back on fresh recession warning lights from the US ISM services PMI – remember the recession lights have been flashing for months, but the labour market is pulling decisively in the other direction. ISM headline number fell to 50.3, barely in expansion territory, and one of the weakest readings in the past 14 years outside of Covid. Delving deeper we see real weakness in the backlog of orders, which dropped to 40.9 from 49.7, the worst reading since 2009. This chimes with the manufacturing report, where order backlog fell from 43.1 to 37.5. Can the labour market really continue to hold up so well?

Elsewhere Barclays spending data showed Britons were spending more on staying at home as supermarket spending soars – but at the expense of restaurants, furniture and electronics. Less disposable cash means lower discretionary spending, which will have implications for stocks in the sector. Hardly a surprise when food prices are so high and mortgage/rent costs are soaring.

European Central Bank boss Christine Lagarde also spoke yesterday. Main points: underlying inflationary pressures remain high; our rate hikes are being transmitted forcefully to financing conditions; the full effects of our monetary policy measures are starting to materialise. Autopilot on. Governing Council member Knot says today that the worst of the inflation is behind. German factory orders this morning are quite weak at, down 0.4 per cent vs a 2.7 per cent forecast increase. Though this is nowhere near as bad as the revised 10.9 per cent decline in the previous month.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto