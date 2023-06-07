Companies roundup: House price falls and Diageo’s Menezes dies

House prices dropped on an annual basis for the first time since 2012, according to lender Halifa. The average home is now 1 per cent (£3,000) cheaper than it was this time last year at £286,532. Month-to-month house prices were flat, edging down by a mere 0.05 per cent in May after a 0.4 per cent drop in April and three months of increases from January to March.

Halifax director of mortgages Kim Kinnarid said the brief positivity we saw in Q1 had now faded. “The impact of higher interest rates is gradually feeding through to household budgets,” she said. She added that confidence in house prices would likely diminish further with inflation remaining “stubbornly high” and more rate rises expected from the Bank of England.

While the first annual house price drop since 2012 feels like a seminal moment, house prices are still far above what they were before the pandemic. The average house is still worth £5,000 more than it was in December 2022 and £25,000 more than in June 2021. ML

Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes dies

Long-standing Diageo (DGE) chief executive Sir Ivan Menezes, who was at the helm for a decade, has died after a short illness.

Menezes, who suffered complications following an emergency surgery for a stomach ulcer, was known for pivoting Diageo towards high-end spirits and focusing on ‘premiumisation’. This was typified by the $1bn (£806mn) acquisition of the Casamigos tequila brand in 2017. In the company’s latest results, for the half-year to 31 December, premium-plus brands delivered 57 per cent of net sales and drove two-thirds of organic net sales growth.

Chair Javier Ferrán said “this is an incredibly sad day. Ivan was undoubtedly one of the finest leaders of his generation”. Because of Menezes’ hospitalisation, Diageo announced earlier this week Debra Crew, his replacement, would start a month earlier than planned.

Investec analysts said of Crew’s first presentation to an investor event since being confirmed as Menezes’ successor that “she handled difficult questions about the US slowdown very well”, as sales growth slows in the company’s vital North American market. CA

888 (888) shares rose more than 18 per cent in early trading to 95p after the gambling company disclosed late yesterday afternoon that an activist group backed by ex-directors of what is now Entain (ENT) had taken a 6.6 per cent stake in the business. FS Gaming Investments, headed by former GVC chairman Lee Feldman and chief executive Kenny Alexander, bought 4.55 per cent of the shares. Shay Segev, another former chief of GVC, took a 2.02 per cent stake. According to the Financial Times, the activists want a board seat for Feldman or Alexander. Numis analysts said that "if anyone can drive 888's share price back towards 400p+ … it could be this team". CA

Harbour Energy reportedly in US merger talks

Two key themes have dominated the past year for North Sea oil and gas producer Harbour Energy (HBR): the windfall tax hitting profits and its need to add reserves to stay in business long term. Now, the company could kill two birds with one stone if a Reuters report about it merging with Gulf of Mexico producer Talos is correct.

Harbour has not commented on the tie-up, which would give it a New York listing and a foothold in the Gulf of Mexico. Harbour would be the senior partner in the deal, with a bigger production profile at up to 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared to Talos’s top-end guidance for 2023 of 71,000boepd. Its market capitalisation is only slightly behind Harbour’s, however, reflecting its growth profile and stronger valuations in North America for energy companies. AH

LXi Reit bullish despite valuation hit LXi Reit (LXI) swung to a £208mn pre-tax loss in its results for the year to 31 March thanks to a valuation hit but posted positive figures elsewhere. Due to its merger with Secure Income Reit earlier in the financial year, the long-income landlord's net rental income more than trebled to £179mn, and its weighted average unexpired lease term increased to 27 years from 21 years. However, its pro-forma loan-to-value ratio also rose to 37 per cent from 22 per cent because of the borrowing needed to finance the deal. ML

James Fisher completes debt deal

Marine services group James Fisher & Sons (FSJ) has completed a refinancing deal with a group of six lenders that cuts the overall size of its borrowing but extends the repayment date until March 2025. As announced ahead of its full-year results in April, the £210mn revolving credit facility replaces four existing loans of £247.5mn, £47.5mn of which was due for repayment in October. The company, which finished 2022 with net debt of £185.8mn, is undergoing a deleveraging strategy which saw it offload its lossmaking nuclear business in March. Its shares climbed by 3 per cent in early trading. MF