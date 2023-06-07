Today's markets: Down in the (data) dumps

Stocks were treading water again early on Wednesday after China’s May trade data was not as good as hoped – exports fell for the first time in three months, down 7.5 per cent on the year. Imports also declined by 4.5 per cent. This comes after data showed manufacturing activity in the country contracted in May. In Europe, German industrial production didn’t recover as much as hoped and UK house prices also registered their first annual fall in a decade. Not a great start and there’s also data coming up with the US trade deficit and consumer credit data for April.

The FTSE 100 is flat while the DAX is down 0.35 per cent. US indices ended the day a bit higher, led by financials. Coinbase fell 12 per cent given the news from the Security and Exchange Commission [More on that below]. Yields are steady with the 10-year Treasury at 3.68 per cent, gold a bit lower as the dollar gains ground. Crude oil stays lower on the soft China trade numbers.

What's going on with all this low volatility? It feels like the dog days of summer have already arrived. After last Friday’s monster jobs report, the Vix fell to its lowest level since February 2020 – the calm before the Covid storm – as the S&P 500 finally made a concerted break above 4,200 to hit its highest in nine months. Bank of America's MOVE index, a measure of Treasury market volatility, is at its lowest since March and FX volatility has also notably declined recently, hovering around a roughly 1-year low.

Is the market complacent about what’s coming around the bend? Maybe investors are content that the Federal Reserve is near the top and will either skip or pause in June. Whether the Fed goes for a couple more hikes or not, there is a definite sense that it is near the end of its hiking cycle. Certainly, the debt ceiling deal removes one worry – the tail risk of a default. And the banking crisis in the US appears to have calmed down – for now.

But, at the same time, the S&P 500 looks over-extended on its current run. After Friday’s rally, the S&P 500 closed 2.47 standard deviations above its 50-day moving average, which was the most ‘extreme’ overbought reading for the index since July 2021. Nasdaq positioning is also at its ‘most extended ever’, according to Citi. "Positioning is the most extreme in Nasdaq futures where investors also are sitting on very extended profits. This could lead to rounds of profit-taking in the near term," says Citi.

Driving the market has been a mix of the anticipated Fed pivot, liquidity injections, megacaps, and, of course, AI bubble tailwinds. But a loss of liquidity and exhaustion of the mega caps bull run looks like conspiring with a failure to find fresh leadership from cyclicals and lower ‘quality’ shares amid persistent recessionary indicators from most of the surveys we are getting from the US. The lack of breadth in the rally has been stunning – it's like an upside pyramid.

Bitcoin blues

The SEC has rounded on the cryptocurrency market with lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase, two of the largest and most prominent digital exchanges. Following the news of Binance yesterday, the SEC said it was also suing Coinbase for operating “as an unregistered broker, an unregistered exchange and an unregistered clearing agency”.

“Coinbase has for years defied the regulatory structures and evaded the disclosure requirements that Congress and the SEC have constructed for the protection of the national securities markets and investors,” the SEC said in its complaint. Back in March, the SEC issued a Wells notice to Coinbase, warning it had identified potential violations of US securities law, so we kind of knew this was coming.

Unsurprisingly, many in the crypto community are not impressed. Binance founder and chief executive Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, pointed out that the SEC didn’t sue FTX. The point is that it probably wasn’t a massive priority until FTX blew up and exposed the business model underpinning many if not all these exchanges. These businesses function in a way that would not be permitted anywhere else in finance.

Bitcoin first dropped around 5 per cent or so on the Binance news but then rallied to recover the losses. Ultimately, you get the sense that the wild west is being tamed by the SEC with all its railroads and barbed wire. This, you would expect, will leave an industry facing higher costs, fewer and more respectable actors and only a handful of coins viable.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto