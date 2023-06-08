/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Beyond Nvidia: other shares to own to ride the AI wave

Retail, medical services and even mining companies could see share price boosts in the coming years
Beyond Nvidia: other shares to own to ride the AI wave
June 8, 2023
  • Valuation is still a risk for tech stocks in rate hike environment
  • Look to diversify with use case upside

The herd mentality of the equity world was on show in the past month as major investors raced to buy shares in Nvidia (US:NVDA) after it announced sales of its artificial intelligence (AI)-friendly graphics processing units would far higher than forecast by analysts. But now the company is firmly in the top echelon of tech stocks and excess growth is priced in, where else can investors look?

Investment bank UBS has picked 180 companies it believes will be most impacted by AI. AI’s effect on cost bases, avenues for innovation and competitive intensity culminate with a list of predicted winners and losers.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data