Companies roundup: FirstGroup profits and Apple’s Messi deal

Transport operator FirstGroup (FGP) defied the odds to post an adjusted attributable profit of £82.1mn for the 52 weeks to 25 March – more than double the prior year’s figure. The result comes at a tricky time for the company, which is dealing with the ongoing impact of industrial action and the recent loss of the TransPennine Express rail contract.

The group’s adjusted operating profit was up 51 per cent year-on-year to £161mn – a significant improvement on the company’s own forecast of around £149mn. The beat was driven by passenger demand in both the bus and rail divisions.

FirstGroup has proposed an additional share buyback of £115mn following the receipt of proceeds from the sale of the Greyhound bus service in the US. Shares were up 17 per cent by mid morning. JJ

Read more: Change is coming for company with public sector roots

Apple sweetens the deal for Lionel Messi

Footballer Lionel Messi has chosen Miami over Riyadh. Yesterday, one of the greatest footballers of all time signed for Inter Miami in the MLS – a move that will please Apple (US:AAPL) as it makes its MLS Season Pass subscription instantly more attractive. To pull this off the tech giant has agreed to share a portion of the Season Pass revenue with Messi. This trumped an offer from the Saudi Arabian league, with Riyadh-based Al Hilal reportedly once the frontrunner for the Argentinian’s signature.

It seems Apple knew a deal was on the cards. The day before Messi announced his decision, Apple said it would be releasing a multi-part docu-series on him. At the age of 35, there may just be a few more years left of his career but Apple hopes to get as much content as possible. AS

Read more: Apple’s newest product reveal

Crest’s shares sink after profits halve Shares in housebuilder Crest Nicholson (CRST) slumped 6 per cent in early trading after its adjusted pre-tax profits more than halved. In its results for the six months to 31 April, the housebuilder recorded a profit before tax and exceptional items of £20.9mn compared with £52.5mn during the same period last year. The company said: "We started our first half amidst the worst of the economic uncertainty arising from the September 2022 mini-budget. Rapidly falling consumer confidence and rising interest rates immediately translated into softer demand in the housing market." ML Read more: Crest Nicholson faces an uncertain future

Aim dividends continue to surge – for now

Dividends from Aim shares continue to surge ahead but now look exposed to chill economic winds. Payouts rose by 13.7 per cent in 2022 to a record level of £1.34bn. That growth slowed in Q1 2023, though the amount came to a first-quarter record.

Link Group’s latest Aim Dividend Index report forecasts headline payouts to rise by 3.8 per cent for 2023, reaching a new high of £1.39bn. However more cyclical sectors could see payouts tail off. “Every sector saw higher dividends in 2022 but oil, industrials, mining and financials contributed most to growth,” the report said.

“In Q1 2023 oil, industrials and financials again drove growth, but miners and companies exposed to squeezed consumers began to make cuts.” DB

Central bank gold-buying slows dramatically Last year, central banks piled into gold at a record level, buying more than 1,000 tonnes (t) of the precious metal and supporting prices. But demand has cooled off significantly this year, according to a new report from consultancy Metals Focus. It forecast 2023 buying at 600t, largely down to “country specific factors” such as Turkey selling off 150t (or 5.3mn ounces) and Russia slowing down buying. Prices have dropped after hopes of a new record last month, but still remain above $1,950 an ounce. For mining investors, the report also flagged a strange combination of head grades falling at operations while reserve grades climbed. Exploration in the sector has also slowed, Metals Focus said, as companies face more pressures to conserve cash. AH Read more: Four questions every gold investor should answer

FCA clamps down on crypto

Cryptocurrency buying exists in an investment grey area – beyond claims of world-changing utility and freedom from government-controlled exchanges, many investors have simply been burned by buying products they did not understand.

In response, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will tighten rules on marketing and inducements from crypto sellers, and bring in a cooling off period for buyers. The tighter rules, which include a ban on referrals and promises of positive returns, come after a week in which US regulators went after major exchanges Binance and Coinbase (US:COIN), accusing them of selling securities without proper authorisation.

FCA executive director for consumers and competition Sheldon Mills said: “It is up to people to decide whether they buy crypto. But research shows many regret making a hasty decision.”

Su Carpenter from trade body CryptoUK said the changes could “unfairly concentrate market power for those firms which are already authorised and potentially encourage unauthorised firms to operate from outside of the UK”. AH

Read more: Is buying cryptocurrency investing or gambling?