Companies roundup: FirstGroup profits and Apple’s Messi deal

Transport operator FirstGroup (FGP) defied the odds to post an adjusted attributable profit of £82.1mn for the 52 weeks to 25 March – more than double the prior year’s figure. The result comes at a tricky time for the company, which is dealing with the ongoing impact of industrial action and the recent loss of the TransPennine Express rail contract.
The group’s adjusted operating profit was up 51 per cent year-on-year to £161mn – a significant improvement on the company’s own forecast of around £149mn. The beat was driven by passenger demand in both the bus and rail divisions.
FirstGroup has proposed an additional share buyback of £115mn following the receipt of proceeds from the sale of the Greyhound bus service in the US. Shares were up 17 per cent by mid morning. JJ
Read more: Change is coming for company with public sector roots
Apple sweetens the deal for Lionel Messi
Footballer Lionel Messi has chosen Miami over Riyadh. Yesterday, one of the greatest footballers of all time signed for Inter Miami in the MLS – a move that will please Apple (US:AAPL) as it makes its MLS Season Pass subscription instantly more attractive. To pull this off the tech giant has agreed to share a portion of the Season Pass revenue with Messi. This trumped an offer from the Saudi Arabian league, with Riyadh-based Al Hilal reportedly once the frontrunner for the Argentinian’s signature.
It seems Apple knew a deal was on the cards. The day before Messi announced his decision, Apple said it would be releasing a multi-part docu-series on him. At the age of 35, there may just be a few more years left of his career but Apple hopes to get as much content as possible. AS
Read more: Apple’s newest product reveal
Aim dividends continue to surge – for now
Dividends from Aim shares continue to surge ahead but now look exposed to chill economic winds. Payouts rose by 13.7 per cent in 2022 to a record level of £1.34bn. That growth slowed in Q1 2023, though the amount came to a first-quarter record.
Link Group’s latest Aim Dividend Index report forecasts headline payouts to rise by 3.8 per cent for 2023, reaching a new high of £1.39bn. However more cyclical sectors could see payouts tail off. “Every sector saw higher dividends in 2022 but oil, industrials, mining and financials contributed most to growth,” the report said.
“In Q1 2023 oil, industrials and financials again drove growth, but miners and companies exposed to squeezed consumers began to make cuts.” DB
FCA clamps down on crypto
Cryptocurrency buying exists in an investment grey area – beyond claims of world-changing utility and freedom from government-controlled exchanges, many investors have simply been burned by buying products they did not understand.
In response, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will tighten rules on marketing and inducements from crypto sellers, and bring in a cooling off period for buyers. The tighter rules, which include a ban on referrals and promises of positive returns, come after a week in which US regulators went after major exchanges Binance and Coinbase (US:COIN), accusing them of selling securities without proper authorisation.
FCA executive director for consumers and competition Sheldon Mills said: “It is up to people to decide whether they buy crypto. But research shows many regret making a hasty decision.”
Su Carpenter from trade body CryptoUK said the changes could “unfairly concentrate market power for those firms which are already authorised and potentially encourage unauthorised firms to operate from outside of the UK”. AH