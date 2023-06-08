Germany’s economic quirks usher in recession

Taking the temperature of Europe’s largest economy has revealed some worryingly weak signs for Germany's massive manufacturing base, as combination of higher input costs – almost all companies are having to pay inflation-busting pay rises – combined with the country’s notoriously thrifty consumers meant that output for the Federal Republic fell by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter. In other words, Europe’s motor economy has managed to slip into recession at time when others have escaped the same fate.

However, it isn’t just a lack of demand and emptying order books that is constraining the country’s key manufacturing businesses but also an inability to fill key posts.

The latest figures from the German statistics office, show that despite the economy being in a technical recession, employment in the country continued to rise towards record levels. Destatis said that in the first quarter, approximately 45.6mn people were employed, a one per cent rise on this time last year.