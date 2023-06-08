The clues that tell us when interest rates will shift

After 18 months of steep rises, policy will start to normalise

But which ‘normal’ will interest rates go back to?

After 12 consecutive UK interest rate hikes (and the prospect of more to come) many investors and savers will be wondering when things will go back to ‘normal’. The period of ultra-loose monetary policy is over, and as Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, puts it, "the 'TINA' (there is no alternative) stock market boom has faded away". And as higher rates ripple around the rest of the economy, households with fixed-rate deals expiring this year face an average increase of £2,300 in their mortgage bill.

Things have clearly changed. But where base rates are concerned, asking what constitutes ‘normal’ all depends on your horizon. Adults in their early 30s had spent their entire adult lives with near-zero interest rates until the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest hiking cycle began. Anyone older will have a very different perspective: interest rates averaged 6.2 per cent between 1975 and 2023.