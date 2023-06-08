Today's markets: Shares fall as yields rise

European shares were mixed in early trade on Thursday with major indices looking somewhat contained. The FTSE 100 started brightly on the back of higher oil prices but this reversed as the morning went on and it’s now down 0.24 per cent. The DAX did the opposite and is up 0.16 per cent while the Nikkei 225 led losses in Asia despite Japanese GDP growing at an annualised rate of 2.7 per cent in the first quarter, well ahead of the 1.6 per cent estimate. China’s state-owned commercial banks cut their deposit rates, potentially signalling the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, is about to cut rates too to boost the economy – reopening has not been all it was cracked up to be.

Wall Street finished lower on Wednesday, led by down by big tech. The momentum behind the rally to a nine-month high has faded – maybe profit taking, maybe concerns about yields and the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft fell 3-4 per cent, while yields climbed higher. The US 10-year Treasury yield rose above 3.81 per cent, threatening to break out above its late May peak – a move here could drive a deeper pullback; $1tn of Treasury issuance coming down the pipe may be a catalyst.

But so far there is not a lot of worry – the Vix touched 13.77 on Wednesday, the lowest since the ‘fear gauge’ hit an intraday low of 13.38 in Feb 2020, a month before Covid struck. Volatility remains low as discussed yesterday. The S&P 500 dropped 0.38 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.29 per cent. Looking deeper we see the Russell 2000 has outperformed the S&P 500 by five percentage points in the last five sessions after two monster days that have taken it back to the highest since early March. Will mid caps be the new leaders?

Next week the Fed can hike by 0.25 percentage points and either signal more to come (strong hawkish) or that this is the end for now (dovish hike); it can pause, and signal it will wait on the incoming data further (soft dovish); or it skips – holds but signals it may raise rates in July (hawkish hold). Over the last month markets have generally been pricing in a roughly one-in-four chance it hikes; it’s now up to one in three. It’s all about cutting the engines and letting the super tanker drift into harbour without crashing the boat and the pier.

A lot will depend on the previous day’s inflation data; we know the labour market remains robust, albeit business surveys point to a marked slowdown and recessionary indicators are flashing. I’ve always thought that the Fed is not done and may need to go to 6 per cent unless there is a sudden reversal in core inflation and the labour market weakens materially over the summer. Whether that means the Fed hikes next week or not is unclear – but I bet chair Jerome Powell still fancies himself as Volcker and his bias is to keep going a bit longer – so long as core inflation is high.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto