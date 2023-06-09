Shares I love: Naver

Naver has integrated its search function with payments and commerce

It is one of South Korea's main search engines and has monetised this via advertising and commission revenue

It also offers music streaming, videos and digital comics

Andrew Ness, co-manager of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEM), explains why he invests in internet service provider Naver (KR:035420), the co-parent of internet company Line Corporation.

“South Korean company Naver is one of the country’s leading internet platforms, and similar to a mix of Google [owned by Alphabet (US:GOOGL)] and Amazon.com (US:AMZN). As the country’s dominant search engine with over 70 per cent market share, it has successfully integrated its search function with payments and commerce. This combination has seen the business evolve into one of the leading ecommerce platforms in the country.