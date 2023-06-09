The economic week ahead: 12-16 June

After a trio of 25 basis point (bps) rate hikes last month, will the European Central Bank (ECB), Federal Reserve and Bank of England (BoE) start to move out of lockstep? Fed chair Jerome Powell said last month that the US central bank was “getting close” to the end of rate hikes. Markets expect the Fed to (in the latest parlance) “skip” a hike when policymakers meet on Wednesday.

The ECB is expected to hike rates again at its monetary policy meeting the following day. Falling headline inflation in Germany, Spain and France cannot obscure the effects of more persistent wage and service price pressures, and ING economists think that the good news “will not (yet) stop the European Central Bank from hiking again”.