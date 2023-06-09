/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

The stock market week ahead: 12-16 June

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week
The stock market week ahead: 12-16 June
June 9, 2023

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines. 

Monday 12 June

AGMs: Aurora Investment Trust (ARR), Brighton Pier Group (The) (PIER), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT), Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (RHM), Staffline Group (STAF)

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data