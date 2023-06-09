Will the dollar rise now the debt ceiling crisis is over?

There is currently no real alternative to the US dollar

But will debt ceiling ructions provide the incentive to create one?

Crisis averted: by suspending the debt ceiling, the world’s biggest economy has avoided default. The stakes may have been huge, but the risk was ultimately low. Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at financial services firm Ebury, said that “an agreement was already widely expected, with investors seeing only a very small chance of default given the enormous ramifications of such a monumental political fumble”.

So was talk of x-dates, default, de-dollarisation all overblown?