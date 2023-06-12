Today's markets: All eyes on central banks

European stock markets rose in early trading on Monday after a mixed session in Asia and a huge week of central bank action that might keep many on the sidelines. The FTSE 100 ticked up around a third of a percent, touching 7,600, whilst the DAX rose around 0.6 per cent to clear 16,000 again as European equities tried to recover some ground lost last week. Wall Street had finished the week higher amid modest gains on Friday, whilst the Vix ticked up a bit from very low levels.

Big central bank meetings are happening this week. Markets price a roughly one-in-four chance the Fed goes with a 25bps hike. I make it more likely than that. The messaging around a skip will be tricky – Powell would have to bear down very hard with his language to counter a pause. The financial stability questions seem to be much less of a worry than it was a couple of months ago – for now. Core inflation remains far too high and despite those nascent signs of cracks in the labour market, I still think the Fed is going towards 6 per cent and not halting yet. The RBA and BoC both had to raise rates again last week.

Inflation data from the US tomorrow is key. Headline CPI declined to 4.9 per cent in April, but core inflation remained stubborn at 5.5 per cent. The Cleveland Fed’s nowcast of inflation points to month-on-month inflation of 0.19 per cent and core inflation of 0.45 per cent, which would result in an annualised inflation rate of 4.1 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively. A 10yr bond auction slated for today in the US may help us with demand for Treasuries with all this issuance coming down the pipe in the wake of the debt ceiling – 10yr yield at 3.765 per cent this morning.

The Bank of Japan is expected to sit on its hands and do nothing – though we expect some commentary around inflation and wages to help steer the yen. The European Central Bank is set to raise rates this week but the path beyond July is a lot less certain. The Bank of England meets next week. Ahead of this, we have a couple of MPC members speaking. We hear from the very hawkish Mann today, and the very dovish Dhingra on Tuesday before the MPC meeting on Thursday June 22nd.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto