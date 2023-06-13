An overlooked way to profit from AI

When a general-purpose technology emerges, it changes every aspect of the economy. The first-order effects are relatively obvious, but there will also be a cascading impact that generates wealth all the way through society. Sadly for investors, it is typically only easy to spot these second-order impacts with the benefit of hindsight. But those that can do so in advance have the ability to make significant amounts.

James Watt invented the first commercially useful steam engine in 1769. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, he received £76,000 in royalties for all his patents over an 11-year period. In modern money, that is equal to around £10mn. He lived well and in 1819 died comfortably in his spacious country home in Staffordshire.

That same year a 25-year-old man in New York had his third child. At this point, Cornelius Vanderbilt was running a steam ferry between New Jersey and New York using a version of Watt’s engine. Soon he would buy his own ferry, then his own ocean cruise liner, and eventually over half of the railways in the US. He died in 1877 with an estimated fortune worth over $100bn (£80bn) in modern money – almost 10,000 times more than James Watt.