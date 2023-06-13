Companies roundup: Microsoft's $69bn deal in crisis & Centrica's profit

The Federal Trade Commission in the US has sued Microsoft (US:MSFT) to prevent the company from closing its $69bn (£55bn) acquisition of video game developer Activision Blizzard (US:ATVI). The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

In April, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority also moved to block the takeover and Activision Blizzard took aggressive aim at the country as a whole. Chief executive Bobby Kotick said at the time: “Global innovators large and small will take note that – despite all its rhetoric – the UK is clearly closed for business.”

Lina Khan, the FTC chair, has taken a strong stance against large corporate takeovers. We will have to wait and see whether Kotick directs such harsh words towards her. AS

Centrica energy profits keep rolling in

British Gas owner Centrica (CNA) will post a profit near the top-end of expectations for this year, it has said in a trading update before its AGM, as consumers are handed bigger bills. The company guided full-year adjusted earnings per share near the top end of the 16.5p-24.7p range.

The company said: “In retail, adjusted operating profit in the first half of 2023 is expected to be significantly higher than in previous years, the main driver of which is a material positive impact in British Gas Energy from allowances in the UK domestic default tariff cap relating to costs incurred in prior periods.”

Activists have called on shareholders to vote down chief executive Chris O’Shea’s pay packet at the general meeting today, given the outrage over British Gas installing prepayment meters in houses using aggressive methods. Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite the Union, said: “O’Shea’s apology for British Gas sending debt enforcement agents to break into the homes of its poorest and most vulnerable customers to install prepay metres means nothing.”

Centrica’s shares were down 1.8 per cent on the update. The company will release interim results on 27 July. AH

Bellway confirms sales drop as shares fall Shares in Bellway (BWY) fell 3 per cent in early trading after the housebuilder reiterated its forecast for a drop in sales for its forthcoming annual results. The housebuilder expects forward sales to dip to 11,000 from 11,198 in its results for the 12 months to 31 July. "While customer interest is currently healthy, the board remains mindful that cost of living pressures and the uncertain path of future interest rates could impact housing demand," the company said. ML Read more: Housebuilders struggle as off-plan sales plunge

Ashtead hikes payout and forecasts megaproject profits

Rental giant Ashtead (AHT) will pay out a higher dividend for the year ending 30 April, after maintaining its profits in a tougher cost environment. There will be some Hollywood drama in its current financial year, however, as the ongoing writers strike has shut down productions and cut demand for the company’s equipment in Canada, which has a significant filmmaking industry.

Cash profits for the year climbed 24 per cent to $4.4bn (£3.5bn), with the group margin flat overall at 45.6 per cent. While margins slipped in the UK and Canada, the key US market held firm at 48 per cent. Ashtead has guided 13-16 per cent sales growth in the current financial year, although lower free cash flow ($300mn against $532mn) as a result of higher capital spending. AH