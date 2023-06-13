'El Niño' could depress economic growth for a decade

Climate change could make the impact of El Niño more pronounced

Food price spikes could entrench inflation even further

In the years that it strikes, the warm ocean water known as El Niño (meaning ‘The Boy’ in Spanish) triggers weather changes and increases the risk of natural disasters across swathes of the globe. Forecasts suggest there is an 82 per cent likelihood of El Niño conditions starting by July this year. More worryingly, others imply that there is a 40 per cent chance of a ‘strong’ El Niño by the end of the year. As the chart shows, the last time this happened was 2015.

For many economies, El Niño can be a terror. Research by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2016 found that in an El Niño episode, South Africa experiences hot, dry summers that impact its agriculture and real gross domestic product (GDP) growth. It usually coincides with a weak monsoon in India, which hurts agriculture, increasing domestic food prices and inflation. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned last month that 18 “hunger hotspots” in 22 countries risk a crisis if El Niño does return later this year.