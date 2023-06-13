Should pension funds be used to prop up UK markets?

The sell-off of UK equities by local pension funds over the past three decades needs to be addressed “to make sure that our capital markets remain not only European dominant, but also as globally impactful as they can be”, the head of the London Stock Exchange has said.

Julia Hoggett, who also chairs the Capital Markets Industry Taskforce that has highlighted the huge decline in UK equity investment by local pension funds, also expressed support for the idea of mandating minimum investment levels.

“I understand the nervousness around [mandated equity investment]. I think from a pension point of view, what I’d say is we’ve actually had a form of pension mandation in pensions in the UK in the last 20-30 years – it’s just [been] about buying fixed income,” Hoggett told the Quoted Companies Alliance’s annual conference last week.