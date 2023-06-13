Today's markets: Gilt yield worries for the BoE

Make gilts boring again, please. Two-year gilt yields jumped above 4.73 per cent, the highest since September 28th when the mini-Budget was doing its wrecking ball job. This time is different – the pension fund investments (LDI) have been unleveraged and it’s not about the fiscal or political risk premium. It’s all about strong wage numbers driving expectations that the Bank of England will need to press the hike button again and again. We are now in wage-price spiral territory – private sector wage growth rose to 7.6 per cent in the three months to April, while overall regular pay rose 7.2 per cent. This only makes it harder to cool inflation. A tougher stance is required but we know the dangers for the economy and notably the mortgage market if that happens. Andrew Bailey speaks later today.

Stocks in Europe drifted a bit higher after Wall Street notched its best close in a year. The S&P 500 rallied almost 1 per cent to its highest level since, while the Nasdaq rose 1.4 per cent for a 14-month high as Apple hit a fresh all-time high. The FTSE trades a tad firmer but still below 7,600 where resistance was felt yesterday. On Monday the blue chips closed 0.11 per cent higher at 7,570, while the FTSE 250 rallied 0.52 per cent at 19,190. Elsewhere, China’s central bank cut a key short term lending rate for the first time in almost a year, giving a boost to Chinese and Asian equities overnight.

The Fed meeting kicks off today with the US CPI data forming the key data point ahead of tomorrow’s statement. JPMorgan: “The inflation news continues to evolve in a positive direction. The early reports on May CPI have largely come in below expectations and most forward-looking indicators line up nicely to point to a sustained downshift in inflation.”

So does the Fed hike? Mark McCormick, Global Head of FX and EM Strategy at TD Securities, says: “A Fed hike this week would likely send a signal that the cycle is over, especially as data has been mixed recently.”

The S&P 500 is now 20 per cent off its lows. So, is this a new bull, or an old bear? BofA says ‘bye, bye bear’, pointing out that 90 per cent of the time the S&P 500 rises in the 12 months after it exits a bear market. Barclays notes that there have only been two comparable instances of such narrow stock leadership over the last three decades. “The leaders collapsed in 2000 whereas in 2020 the leaders delivered on earnings.” They reckon the current episode will resemble 2020.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto