Motorpoint hit by lower EV prices

The company fell into the red, despite posting record revenues
Motorpoint hit by lower EV prices
June 14, 2023
  • Interest costs double
  • Sale and leasebacks help net debt position

Car dealer Motorpoint (MOTR) guided in its full-year trading update back in April that it expected “broadly break even” profits, so the company’s fall to a small statutory loss wasn’t a huge surprise. What this result did emphasise, however, was how the car market has become increasingly challenging as consumer demand is hit by higher interest rates, stock levels remain constrained, and the plummeting prices of electric vehicles (EVs) filter through.

