Big pharma battles for market share in China

Giants pin their hopes on the world’s second-largest economy as the West looks to bring in pricing rules
June 15, 2023

Major pharmaceutical groups are becoming increasingly transparent about their growth ambitions in China, despite various diplomatic tensions between their home markets and Beijing. 

In the current quarter, Pfizer (US:PFE) has revealed plans to market 12 innovative drugs in the country in 2025, while an AstraZeneca (AZN) executive has reportedly vowed the company will be a patriotic force in China that “loves the communist party”.   

At the same time, home-grown Chinese options are catching up so US and European pharma giants may have a fight on their hands for the country's still-growing drug market. 

