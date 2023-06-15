Companies roundup: An Asos bounce and IPOs

Asos (ASC) shares rose by 15 per cent in early trading after the fast fashion retailer said it had returned to profitability in the three months to 31 May. It announced a more than £20mn uplift in adjusted earnings versus last year putting the company on track to hit its adjusted cash profit guidance. Revenues were weak in the quarter, as expected, down 11 per cent to £859mn as active customer numbers fell by 800,000. But profit per order rose by over 30 per cent, and inventory levels were cut by 15 per cent against 2022.

Stifel analysts said that “the challenge remains for Asos as to whether it can return to a state of profitable, cash generative growth”. CA

Scrapped IPO boss says London valuations far too meagre…

WE Soda cancelled its IPO on Wednesday, saying UK investors would not give it a valuation high enough to warrant going through with the float. The soda ash company, which is part of the Ciner Group conglomerate, had announced the IPO earlier in the month, in which a small chunk of the company would be sold to pay off intercompany debts. Soda ash is used in glassmaking and as a food and chemical additive.

This morning, chief executive Alasdair Warren – a former Deutsche Bank banker – told the BBC Today Show that the company would have taken a “15-20 per cent” discount to “fair value”. “[But] when that discount effectively doubles, you’ve got to consider whether it makes sense to launch an IPO at this time,” he added. He also said the company may look to New York when it considers another crack at public markets, given its growth projects are in the US. AH

…as payments company confirms IPO CAB Payments Systems has taken the next step towards a float, confirming its intention to list. CAB Payments describes its business as allowing “governments, institutions and organisations access hard-to-reach markets to move money where it is needed”, largely meaning interbank flows. Its 2022 revenue (net of interest expense) was £109mn, with a pretax profit of £44.7mn – this sales figure was double the previous year, and profits were more than four times that seen in 2021. “Bringing CAB Payments to the public market underscores our confidence in the business and its value generation potential,” said chair Ann Cairns. The company – barring a WE Soda-like valuation crisis – expects admission to the market next month. It will not offer new equity but sell down shares owned by private equity firm Helios Partners. AH

Higher costs hurt Fuller’s profits

Premium pub company Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) revenues rose by a third against the pandemic-scarred prior year, but like-for-like (LFL) sales were flat against the pre-Covid-19 era. Revenues came in at £337mn for the year to 1 April, while statutory profit before tax slipped by a tenth to £10.3mn as operating costs soared by 37 per cent due to cost inflation in energy, food, and wages. Sales growth has continued in recent trading, with LFL sales up by 13.9 per cent in the first 10 weeks of 2024.

Chief executive Simon Emeny said he is “more optimistic about the future than I have been since before the pandemic”. The shares rose by 1 per cent in early trading. CA

Inflation slowdown cools Bunzl’s prospects Distributor Bunzl (BNZL) said underlying revenue growth and its adjusted operating margin were both likely to be flat for the first half of the year with its North America arm experiencing lower volumes in its foodservice business and reduced benefits from slowing inflation. For the full year, it expects “slightly higher” revenue at constant exchange rates, with organic growth and acquisitions being partly offset by the loss of revenue from the UK healthcare business sold at the end of last year. Downbeat guidance of a “slightly lower” operating margin also sent its shares down 2 per cent in early trading. Analysts at UBS warned that Bunzl potentially faced a “low/mid-single digit decline” in organic growth as product price inflation continues to decline and potentially turns negative for some categories, while customers are continuing to destock to preserve cash. MF

Legal & General appoints new boss

Life insurer Legal & General (LGEN) moved to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of long-serving chief executive Nigel Wilson by appointing Santander executive António Simões, in its first new appointment in more than a decade. Mr Simões was previously regional head of Europe for the Spanish bank and will take up the reins at L&G on 1 January.

A former partner of management consultancy firm McKinsey, Mr Simões’s banking background was reinforced by a 13-year stint with HSBC (HSBA). He takes over a firm built up by his predecessor into one of Europe’s largest asset managers with £1.3tn under management. JH

