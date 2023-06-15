/
Compounding effects mean keeping fees low is crucial to investment success
The best cheap funds for your portfolio
June 15, 2023

At a time when returns everywhere are under pressure from higher interest rates, the need to make savings feels more important than ever. But for those who buy funds, the truth is that compounding effects mean keeping fees low has always been crucial to investment success. Cost may not be everything, but when it comes to passive investing – buying a fund that tracks an index – it’s a key consideration.

The power of compounding works to savers’ advantage if they invest over the long term. But where fees are concerned, it can hurt them – even if those fees are relatively low. Take the example of a passive fund tracking the main US equity market, the S&P 500. An investor with £50,000 to invest could pay 0.05 per cent for an index fund, or they could pay 0.25 per cent. The difference looks minimal, but can quickly escalate. Assume a 5 per cent annual rate of return and a £500 monthly contribution, and the 0.05 per cent fund will cost £200 over a five-year period whereas the 0.25 per cent fund will cost £1,000.

Yet for investors who want to keep fees down, the process isn’t as straightforward as it first appears. While all funds disclose a headline ongoing charges figure (OCF), the way in which these fees are disclosed is changing in some cases. Other costs, which are even harder to pin down, must also be factored in.

