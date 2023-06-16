Companies roundup: Tesco on inflation and ITV acquisition

Tesco (TSCO) chief executive Ken Murphy said that there are “encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease across the market” as the supermarket announced an 8.2 per cent rise in like-for-like (LFL) sales for its first quarter to 27 May. Large stores performed particularly well, with LFL sales growth of 9.9 per cent.

Tesco reiterated its full-year guidance and said it had maintained its market share, as it made further switching gains from Waitrose and Marks and Spencer (MKS) and battles with the discounters. CA

In-depth reading The end of QE could make it easier to find successful small caps

ITV in acquisition talks

ITV (ITV) is “actively exploring” the acquisition of production group All3Media, which has made shows such as Fleabag and The Traitors. However, the TV company said “there can be no certainty as to whether any transaction will take place, nor as to the terms of any such transaction”.

ITV is increasingly reliant on its production business for growth, as its broadcasting division wrestles with an advertising slowdown and a shift away from traditional television. The group has struggled to make the market recognise the value of its production arm, however, which currently accounts for about 40 per cent of group revenue.

All3Media is owned by Warner Bros Discovery and Liberty Global. The latter also has a 10 per cent stake in ITV.

Read more about ITV’s valuation struggles

Sluggish DIY market brings on Travis Perkins profit warning Shares in Travis Perkins (TPK) fell by 5 per cent after the company warned that profits for the year will be lower than expected. Sales volumes have been lower due to ongoing weakness in both the housebuilding and home improvement markets, which are being dragged down by higher interest rates and lower levels of consumer confidence as inflation rates remain elevated, the company said. It is now forecasting a full-year adjusted operating profit of £240mn, which is 11 per cent lower than consensus forecasts. UBS analysts now expect consensus earnings per share forecasts to be cut by around 14 per cent to 70p a share, compared with 94p last year. MF Read more on Travis Perkins

Currys considers sale of Greek business

Currys (CURY) has announced a strategic review of the Kotsovolos shops in Greece (Κωτσόβολος if your Greek is any good) and said that “given the robust economic outlook for Greece and future growth opportunities for the business, the board believes that now is the right time to explore all options”. Kotsovolos grew its year-on-year like-for-like sales by 12 per cent in the year to 29 April. Currys shares rose by 1.5 per cent in early trading. CA

Optimism builds around Mears Shares in Mears (MER) bounced after the contracting group issued an unscheduled trading update saying full-year profit is expected to be “materially ahead” of current expectations. The public housing specialist said trading had been strong in the first five months of the year, with sales elevated, operating margins widening and cash performance “excellent”. Mears’ shares traded 5 per cent higher by mid-morning and are up by a third since the start of the year. Although broker Peel Hunt increased its earnings forecast for the year by 10 per cent, it downgraded its recommendation to add from buy, as the share price neared its target valuation. Mears’ shares trade at 11-times forecast earnings, above their five-year average of 9-times. MF Read more: Mears posts record results amind asylum criticism

​​Chinese stimulus not enough to ramp up copper price: Liberum

China will need more stimulus from the government to get back to the desired GDP growth level of 5 per cent, which would drag up mining stocks thanks to heavy correlation of growth and demand for iron ore and copper. “We believe these credit adjustments in China are far too modest to sustainably lift China’s copper import demand or the metal’s price,” said Liberum analyst Tom Price in a note on Friday.

Mining stocks saw strong improvements earlier this week after the People’s Bank of China cut some lending costs, but the question remains whether a modicum of stimulus will be enough to spur on industrial activity. Copper has come down from over $9,000 (£7,038) a tonne earlier in the year. Price added that the US Federal Reserve pausing rate rises would help the red metal’s price, although has kept his price forecast of just under $7,000 for the coming three years. AH