The economic week ahead: 19-23 June

The Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy committee will meet again on Thursday to implement what could well be the UK’s 13th consecutive interest rate hike. It now looks unlikely to be the last.

During the last monetary policy committee meeting, the BoE said that “if there were to be evidence of more persistent [inflationary] pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required”. April’s hotter-than-expected inflation data and this month’s labour market figures presented a pretty compelling case.

The latest data suggests that the labour market has become tighter and that wage growth has accelerated. Expectations are now for Bank Rate to peak at well over 5 per cent.