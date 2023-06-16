Today's markets: Central bank splits boost shares

European stocks ticked higher this morning with the FTSE 100 adding 0.6 per cent and the DAX 0.3 per cent, following a positive session on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rally for the sixth straight day. Microsoft and Apple both notched record closing highs. Tesco shares fell despite the 8 per cent rise in sales – signs grocery inflation is easing; ITV fell as it looked at a £1bn takeover. More on that here.

So, what have we learned from the central banks this week? The Federal Reserve is on pause, but at the same time looked at the data and said we think we will need to raise twice more. This does not make much sense to me from a purely monetary policy perspective. But because it’s them and because the dots are always a joke, I may begin to revise my outlook on how far the Fed might go. And we should note that it’s not just about inflation any more – it seems the Fed probably erred on the side of financial stability in terms of not draining its reserve facility, and being able to suck up all the issuance coming over the hill.

The ECB is on a hawkish footing and warned about higher wages feeding into more inflation as it raised rates by another 0.25 percentage points and signalled a hike in July is likely. Core inflation would need to really come down properly to avoid that and another in September, which would see 4 per cent. Hermione Taylor explains it all here.

The Bank of England is next week and faces intense pressures from rising wages and persistent core inflation. Gilts have taken a battering this week – the 2-year hitting a new 15-year high above 4.95 per cent. Does Bailey lean into market pricing 5.75 per cent end rates or continue to waffle on about not asking for pay rises? If the BoE is now forced into a much higher terminal rate, but it was too relaxed earlier on, it would be one of the worst policy failures on record. You go to 4 per cent as fast as hell and wait, you don’t amble along slowly to 6 per cent. The Fed has done a much better job on this. More on this from Hermione, as well.

Net of this – the euro and sterling are a lot firmer after this week, the dollar is a lot softer but not as much as the yen. Something we talked about earlier in the year – multispeed CB exits would drive more FX volatility.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto