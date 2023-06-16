Trust boards make progress – but will it hold back change?

The latest ‘Skin in the Game’ report from Investec provides some positive reading for fans of closed-ended funds. For starters, authors Alan Brierley and Ben Newell find there has been “spectacular progress” when it comes to gender diversity on investment trust boards over time. Some 41.2 per cent of investment company directorships are now held by women, compared with just 8 per cent when the inaugural edition of the report came out in 2010. The number of all-male boards has fallen drastically in turn, from 159 in 2010 to just 12 now – a drop from 67 per cent of the 2010 survey to just 4 per cent now. That’s useful both for moving towards targets set last year by the regulator, and for ensuring some plurality of thought.

Turning to the core ‘Skin in the Game’ premise, the report also finds that since 2010 it has “become the accepted norm for boards and managers to have a reasonable investment in companies”. The analysts add: “For those board members with no investment (after an initial grace period), this stance does not sit easily with the degree of commitment now expected by most shareholders.”

As this implies, plenty of boards and investment managers have a good level of money committed to their trusts, suggesting alignment with other shareholders. The disclosed aggregate investment by boards and managers has increased from £687mn in 2010 to £4.2bn at the end of May 2023. Some notable examples seen in previous reports continue to stand out: think the huge shareholding Bill Ackman and others have at Pershing Square (PSH) and the trust’s good track record, the amount the Rothschild family has in RIT Capital (RCP), or the stakes that management teams have in names such as Apax Global Alpha (APAX) and Tetragon Financial Group (TFG).