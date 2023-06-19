Gresham House Energy Storage targets growth in tough conditions

Gresham House Energy Storage hopes that growing during a downturn will give it an edge over its peers

Its share price has been comparatively resilient this year

Interest rates and revenue sources are still a risk

As well as making for poor returns for shareholders, widespread discounts to net asset value (NAV) among infrastructure trusts have created an environment in which it is virtually impossible for them to raise funds. As at 15 June, the sector was trading at an average discount of 13.1 per cent, according to Numis data. To avoid issuing shares at a loss, the only option for most trusts is to make do with the capital they have and wait for better times.

However, an exception to this trend is Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID), whose share price has stayed fairly close to its NAV this year.