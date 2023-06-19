/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Starmer’s Labour to ban new North Sea oil exploration

Labour at pains to say workers would be looked after, but plan would see production wind down
Starmer’s Labour to ban new North Sea oil exploration
June 19, 2023

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised to end oil and gas exploration in the North Sea if his party wins the next general election. Starmer, speaking at a conference in Scotland on Monday morning, outlined a plan would see drilling licences issued for existing fields but no new permits for new fields to be developed.

Starmer said it was a “dwindling” industry, although added that oil and gas would be part of the UK’s energy mix for decades to come. There are several major projects currently at an advanced stage, but not fully permitted, that could be impacted. 

The Labour leader said Equinor’s (NOR:EQNR) Rosebank field would likely go into production if the company made a positive investment decision in the coming months, as the ban on new licences would allow projects already given the great light by regulators to go ahead. North Sea energy companies have already pulled back on new spending after the government raised the tax on profits to 75 per cent last year. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data