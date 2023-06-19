Starmer’s Labour to ban new North Sea oil exploration

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised to end oil and gas exploration in the North Sea if his party wins the next general election. Starmer, speaking at a conference in Scotland on Monday morning, outlined a plan would see drilling licences issued for existing fields but no new permits for new fields to be developed.

Starmer said it was a “dwindling” industry, although added that oil and gas would be part of the UK’s energy mix for decades to come. There are several major projects currently at an advanced stage, but not fully permitted, that could be impacted.

The Labour leader said Equinor’s (NOR:EQNR) Rosebank field would likely go into production if the company made a positive investment decision in the coming months, as the ban on new licences would allow projects already given the great light by regulators to go ahead. North Sea energy companies have already pulled back on new spending after the government raised the tax on profits to 75 per cent last year.