Today's markets: China panic meets UK rates

Not a great start for stocks this morning with all major indices in the red. Miners leading the way down as fears over subdued demand from China panic traders. The China bounce everyone pegged their hopes to earlier in the year has severely disappointed.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.4 per cent, the DAX 0.7 per cent. The US closed lower on Friday with the S&P 500 down 0.4 per cent and will be closed today for the Juneteenth holiday. In London, Glencore (GLEN) and Rio Tinto (RIO) are leading the way down. Alex Hamer explains more on that here.

It’s going to be a choppy week, certainly in the UK, and it will be a real test of how much traders view the state of the domestic economy with the fortunes of the FTSE 100. Let’s hope for the sake of portfolios that it is very little. On Wednesday we’ll have the latest inflation data swiftly followed by the Bank of England rate decision on Thursday. The Monetary Policy Committee will have seen the figures under embargo, so Thursday’s decision could be affected by the numbers despite the short turnaround. We’re nailed on for a 0.25 percentage point hike but if inflation is going the way we need it to, markets have not ruled out doubling that. Peak rates are now closer to 6 per cent and mortgage deals are in chaos. Much like after the mini-Budget, nothing but sympathy but those who are simply unfortunate enough to have to mortgage or remortgage around now, paying nearly a point more than they would have to do 2 months ago.

I suppose you could argue that will lead to falling inflation, but such a crippling amount of disposable income being taken out of the economy in one go will tip the UK into recession. The view was that if peak rates hit 5.5 per cent a recession was nailed on. So 6 per cent isn’t going to be a picnic.

Two-year gilt yields still above the 2008 levels this morning at 4.94 per cent, with a yield like that, it’s hard to see how this doesn’t lead investors to sell down shares. You’ve got the ‘risk-free rate’ paying a point above the stock market. What’s worse is that the UK nearly has a flat yield curve at the moment, the short-term risk to the UK economy is very high, bond traders believe. For more on where rates go from here, read Hermione Taylor’s analysis.

It’ll be a quiet day today based on nothing happening in the US, but there’s still plenty to prepare and keep an eye out for. At least it’s all quiet on the political front…For everything else you need to know this week, click here.