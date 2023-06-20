Erdoğan is wrong – lower interest rates don't lower inflation

New BoE research looks at how higher interest rates impact companies

Further evidence that Türkiye's unorthodox policy won’t slay inflation

As central bankers in the rest of the world zigged, Turkish policymakers zagged. Officially, Turkish inflation is running at 40 per cent year on year, but independent estimates put it at closer to 110 per cent. Despite this, the Turkish policy rate remains in single digits. Following his re-election, president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last month that interest rates have “now been reduced to 8.5 per cent and you’ll see inflation will also fall”.

This is unorthodox, to say the least. Despite claiming in May that “eliminating the problems of price increases caused by inflation and the loss of welfare are the most urgent topics of the coming days”, we have relatively few insights into the Erdoğan school of macroeconomics. But in 2018, one of his advisers reportedly set out the theory that lower interest rates would reduce firms’ borrowing costs, which would be passed on to consumers as lower prices – thereby reducing inflationary pressure.

And if it sounds almost logical, that’s because it almost is. The mechanism relates to the ‘cost channel’ of monetary policy transmission – but it’s not the whole story.

A recent working paper from the Bank of England (BoE) looked at how higher interest rates pass on to the real economy through four channels (set out in the table below). As higher interest rates flow through most transmission channels they lower inflationary pressures – but the 'cost channel' produces what's termed a ‘flipped response’. The researchers note that this has particularly important implications for the optimal conduct of monetary policy: central bankers will want to ensure that higher interest rates aren’t making inflation worse.

Transmission mechanism Higher interest rates will… Impact on inflation rate Interest rate channel Discourage borrowing and purchase of durable goods, encourage saving Decrease Credit channel Decrease capacity of firms to obtain credit, reducing investment Decrease Exchange rate channel Trigger a currency appreciation, reducing exports and stimulating imports Decrease Cost channel Push up firms’ borrowing costs, which are passed through into prices Increase Source: Adapted from Bank of England Choi, Willems and Yoo

BoE researchers used data from 22 industries in 105 countries (including Türkiye) between 1973 and 2019. They found that the credit channel packed a punch: industries with hard-to-collateralise assets (often because of high depreciation or greater labour intensity) saw output decline as rates rose and it became harder to access credit. The interest rate channel also had a significant impact on industries producing durable goods. Here, output fell as consumers borrowed less and saved more as interest rates increased.

Even if a cost channel does exist as a mechanism distinct from the others, its impact would be dominated by these stronger transmission channels flowing in the opposite direction. But in reality there was no evidence of higher borrowing costs pushing up inflation at all. The researchers concluded that “this supports the conventional view among policymakers that rate hikes work to reduce inflation, not fuel it (as critics occasionally claim)”.

Notably, the exchange rate channel also proved a damp squib. Despite higher interest rates theoretically strengthening domestic currencies and making exporting industries less competitive, there wasn’t much evidence of this in practice. The researchers found that because so much trade is dominated in US dollars (even when neither country uses the dollar as legal tender), exports were relatively insensitive to movements in the exchange rate.

If lower interest rates won’t lower inflation, it looks as though Erdoğan will be forced to change tack. Reports suggest that Turkish interest rates could double after the June monetary policy meeting, but Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, thinks that it would take nominal interest rates of around 30 per cent to quash Turkish inflation this year. This would trigger far weaker economic growth, but there may be no other choice: the cost channel is not strong enough to flush out high inflation.