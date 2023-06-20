Today's markets: China cut fails to boost shares

Stocks in Europe were mixed in early trade on Tuesday after a down day on Monday, Asia was mainly weaker. The US returns later on today after the Juneteenth holiday. Chinese stocks fell even as the People’s Bank of China cut its benchmark rate by 0.1 percentage points, coming after last week’s cuts to short and medium-term rates. HSBC joins Goldman and others in slashing China GDP forecasts – reopening not going as planned.

The FTSE 100 rose slightly, 0.07 per cent. as it dances around the 7,600 area, while the DAX in Frankfurt slipped 0.7 per cent, below 16,100 after last week’s record high. With the US shut on Monday it was a little slow yesterday. Crude oil is steady with spot WTI at $71.50 and gold doesn’t seem to go anywhere at the $1,950 area.

The Bank of England is getting all the attention this week with 2-year gilt yields popping above 5 per cent for new 15-year highs, veering towards 5.1 per cent today. Inflation remains way too sticky, as Hermione Taylor explains here, and the Bank carries some of the blame for not pushing back hard enough at the start. Key question this week would be whether it leans into the market pricing 6 per cent terminal rate or pushes back against that narrative. So the question is more about the guidance they provide and the tone – the BoE has been loath to sound very hawkish at any stage of the hiking cycle and may continue to think inflation is going to come down due to lagged effects of hikes already carried out. After hiking in May, the Bank seemed comfortable with the asymmetry of the situation – inflation quick to go up, but slow to cool. Does it stick to this view?

UK CPI inflation for May is the big one ahead of the meeting and another hot reading seems likely. Headline CPI dropped to 8.7 per cent in April, from 10.1 per cent the month before, but core inflation jumped to 6.8 per cent from 6.2 per cent, fuelling expectations the BoE will need to keep raising rates. Strong wage data last week further cemented the view in the markets that the Monetary Policy Committee will hike several more times, while the Bank has admitted its forecasting is not up to scratch. Core is likely to remain steady at 6.8 per cent. Some good news on inflation today – relatively speaking – with grocery inflation at its slowest this year at a meagre 16.5 per cent.

Not a lot of data elsewhere today – US housing starts and building permits. German producer price inflation declined to just 1 per cent, its lowest since January 2021. Will Europe see consumer inflation normalise this year? Is the UK going to be the main outlier…? Questions we’ll find the answers to this week.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto