Companies roundup: Boohoo’s coup and house prices

Cosmetics group Revolution Beauty (REVB) is seeking to block a bid by Boohoo (BOO), its biggest shareholder, to sack its management team at an upcoming AGM. “The board believes that Boohoo's hostile requisition is value-destructive, opportunistic and self-serving,” it said in a statement this morning.

The fast fashion retailer’s actions amount to “a cynical attempt to seize control of the company without financial outlay nor any compensation to Revolution Beauty shareholders,” it added.

Revolution Beauty’s shares have been suspended since last September, when auditors refused to sign off on its accounts. The cosmetics company has now suggested postponing its AGM, scheduled for 27 June, to late July or early August. Boohoo’s shares were up 1.5 per cent by mid-morning. JJ

House price growth slowest since 2020

House prices are growing at their slowest yearly pace since September 2020, when Covid restrictions meant many sales ground to a halt. According to data from the ONS for April, the average British home is now 3.5 per cent more expensive than 12 months ago.

The slowdown is particularly acute in London, where annual price growth slowed to 2.4 per cent. Meanwhile, the North East is the best-performing English region for house price growth at 5.5 per cent.

On a monthly basis, average UK house prices increased by 0.5 per cent in April, ending a run of five consecutive monthly declines. ML

THG’s Moulding gives up veto rights Matthew Moulding, the co-founder and chief executive of THG (THG), has renounced his “special share” arrangement, which gave him the right to veto takeovers, two years after he said he would. The online retailer, which has long been dogged by corporate governance concerns, confirmed the move ahead of its AGM, which takes place later today. Elsewhere on the board, Iain McDonald stepped down from its remuneration committee and Helen Jones was appointed independent non-executive director. The company kept its 2023 guidance unchanged and said it expected a “significant increase” in profitability in the first half of the year. The market liked what it saw – the shares rose by 5 per cent in early trading. CA Read more: THG losses balloon amid takeover talks

Listed real estate shaken by record-high gilts

Shares in listed real estate companies fell across the board after the two-year gilt yield climbed to 5.1 per cent in early trading, the highest level since 2008. Markets are pricing that the Bank of England base rate will peak at around 6 per cent after worse-than-expected inflation data.

The gilt yield hike means that low-yielding real estate companies look riskier by comparison. Many of the worst-performing FTSE 100 companies this morning were from the property sector, with Barratt Developments (BDEV), Berkeley (BKG), Persimmon (PSN), Unite (UTG), Taylor Wimpey (TW), Segro (SGRO), and Landsec (LAND) all down between 2 and 4 per cent. ML

Halfords’ profits slide as costs bite Halfords’ (HFD) pre-tax profit more than halved to £43.5mn in the year to 31 March as the bike seller grappled with an additional £68mn-worth of cost inflation. Revenue rose by 15 per cent to £1.59bn, driven by the performance of its autocentres division, despite “significant declines” in the company’s cycling and consumer tyres markets. The company said it had increased shares in all of its main markets in the current financial year and expected profit growth. The shares were up 6 per cent in early trading. CA

Avacta reports good safety outcome for new chemo drug

AIM-listed pharma group Avacta (AVCT) saw its shares rise 9 per cent this morning after it announced positive results from a trial of one of its oncology treatments. A total of 29 patients with a range of advanced cancers have now been dosed with the drug, AVA6000, at trial sites in the UK and US.

AVA6000 is a form of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin, which has been modified to reduce side effects. Patients in the most recent trial cohort were given 2.25 times a typical dose of doxorubicin and the company reports this was “well tolerated”.

The phase 1 trial will now move into a second stage in which efficacy and patient outcomes are evaluated. JJ