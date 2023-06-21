Horse Hill: Surrey oil field case moves to Supreme Court

A long-running battle over whether or not UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) can drill for oil at the Horse Hill site in Surrey will head to the Supreme Court after a local resident tried to reverse planning permission granted by the council.

The Court will hear from UKOG's legal team, alongside counsels representing the Secretary of State and Surrey County Council, after resident Sarah Finch appealled a decision supported by campaigners including Friends of the Earth. UKOG holds an 86.5 per cent interest in the site, near Gatwick Airport, which has a 50 per cent probability of holding 21mn barrels, although separate analysis has pointed to a much larger potential resource in the Weald Basin.

The Court of Appeal had previously dismissed Finch’s case, which centres on whether Surrey County Council acted lawfully in the way that it assessed the climate impact of four proposed new wells and 20 years of oil production at Horse Hill. Campaigners, including Friends of the Earth, believe that the council should have considered the indirect or scope 3 emissions (transport etc.) during the permissioning process, rather than simply the emissions from the process of oil extraction.