Today's markets: Inflation spike nails on a recession

European stock markets were generally softer this morning, pulling back further from last week’s highs. The FTSE 100 dipped 0.14 per cent to its weakest in almost three weeks. The DAX is up 0.12 per cent but still around its lowest in more than a week. US markets also fell yesterday as Wall Street reopened following the Monday holiday, with the S&P 500 down almost half a per cent on the session. Although, worth bearing in mind that it came off a strong week and there hasn’t been any fresh impetus to kick on from its highest since April 2022. Traders are looking ahead to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony after some housing starts data yesterday indicated the Fed might follow through with a couple more hikes.

But the big story today is the UK’s out of control inflation. It is not coming down. Headline CPI inflation remained at 8.7 per cent in May, refusing to come down as expected. And worst of all the core reading jumped even higher, rising from 6.8 per cent to 7.1 per cent, the highest since 1992. Andrew Bailey and co at the Bank of England have a remit to maintain stable inflation – they have demonstrably failed in this regard, and it has consequences, as Bearbull explains here.

They have a massive headache in the mortgage sector, undeniably, but that ought not to have prevented a more rapid effort to tighten. The risk is that we don’t just get high core inflation – we have that already – the risk is that it becomes entrenched for years; my fear is that the wage-price spiral has also already arrived. That is why they needed to get ahead of the curve. Inflation wasn’t necessarily demand-led, so no point in over-tightening, but the BoE failed to realise that wages would take over.

The stickiness of inflation left traders raising bets the Bank of England has to go into a more hawkish stance this week. A 0.25 percentage point hike is now the base with traders attaching a 40 per cent chance they go harder with a 0.5 point increase. Another increase in the August meeting and a 6 per cent rate by the end of the year would make recession a certainty, as Hermione Taylor explains. Back in February, Mr Bailey said inflation was likely to have peaked – he forgot about core and the wage-price spiral: driving that core inflation was service sector wages, the Office for National Statistics said. Rather like Ben Stokes, Mr Bailey declared victory far too early.

Sterling spiked on the inflation report but gains quickly pared with GBPUSD finding it hard to make a move above 1.28 stick. Gilt yields spiked as traders priced in more hikes, with the 2-year up to a fresh 15-year high at 5.112 per cent. While there is an interest differential trade here regarding USD, rising UK yields are not really a positive if higher rates push us into a recession. GDP falls 2 per cent when rates hit 6 per cent. Where is the breaking point for UK households? It’s not far off. Meanwhile, UK net debt surpassed 100 per cent of GDP for the first time since 1961…the records keep on coming!

Why do we have this inflation? The obvious reasons are universal, but the BoE clearly failed to get a grip on the situation early enough. Hermione explains more here.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto