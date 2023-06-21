/
'Core inflation' hits highest level since 1992

Main CPI figure was expected to fall but remains the same as April
June 21, 2023
  • Core inflation rises to 7.1 per cent 
  • Two-year yields climb in the wake of disappointing figures

Annual inflation remained stuck at 8.7 per cent in May, far worse than consensus estimates of a drop to 8.4 per cent. However, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 7.1 per cent, accelerating from 6.8 per cent last month, taking to it the highest level since 1992. Rising prices for air travel and recreational and cultural goods and services resulted in the largest upward contributions to inflation, according to the ONS.  

Stubbornly high inflation “piles on the pressure for more rate hikes” at the Bank of England’s June meeting this week, according to Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK. At the time of going to press, markets were pricing in a rise of at least 0.25 percentage points.

