A recession looms – investors will need to be patient

Most UK data points this month have pointed to one inescapable conclusion: recession. That was compounded this Wednesday with the release of inflation figures that, for the fourth month in a row, were worse than expected. The news, followed by a larger than exepcted interest rate increase from the Bank of England, effectively confirmed fears that base rates will peak somewhere around the 6 per cent mark.

Of course, it was only six or seven months ago that an economic contraction was seen as similarly inevitable. That reckoning has been avoided so far in 2023. In the UK, as elsewhere, the overall economic situation has not yet proved quite as bleak as first suspected.

There is a chance that this latest bout of pessimism could also be overdone. Some straws to cling to: rising mortgage rates will have a staggered rather than an immediate effect, many homeowners are mortgage-free, and there are signs that a combination of rising wages and even higher savings rates are giving disposable incomes a fillip in the short term.

We shouldn’t ignore the fact that some of these things are either the result of underlying economic dysfunction, such as labour shortages, or will worsen the divide between the asset-rich and the asset-poor. And nor should the pain being felt by many, hurt in particular but not exclusively by higher rents or higher housing costs, just be handwaved away.

Aside from the individual pain they cause, these costs could ultimately prove too much to bear at a wider level: last week, at the IC’s Future of Private Investing event in London, it was notable that even the general optimism of the panellists in our UK session did not extend to believing the country would dodge a recession in the short term.

What then was the cause of this relative optimism? It’s again a case of outcomes relative to expectations. For investors, a point of extreme pessimism is usually a useful starting point. And while the economy is not the stock market, there are clearly big links – not least where the UK, whose relative unattractiveness has been the focal point of so much attention over the past few years, is concerned.

That leaves the question of what the catalyst for an improvement will be.

One obvious answer is a turn in the interest rate cycle. But there’s a complication: on such an occasion, from a market perspective you would instinctively expect the likes of mid and small caps to start outperforming the FTSE 100’s collection of internationally focused, steadier businesses. But earlier this year, we encountered what many thought was this exact scenario (an imminent peak in base rates), and there was little in the way of outperformance to be found. The large-cap index beat its smaller siblings in the first quarter of 2023, and has again outpaced the FTSE 250 so far in the second quarter as the outlook darkens again.

Joachim Klement, head of investment strategy at Liberum, said at our event last week that this persistent underperformance of smaller indices was frequently queried by clients. He suggests that two of the 10 biggest FTSE 100 stocks – HSBC and London Stock Exchange – have driven much of the outperformance of the index this year.

This isn’t the whole story: as Alex Newman notes in this week's stock screen, gains over the three months to 15 June were relatively broad-based: almost two-thirds of the FTSE 100 was in the black over that time. Meanwhile 45 companies beat the index’s 3.9 per cent capital growth over the same period.

So we return to the original question, of what might spark some change on this front. To the extent that the economy interacts with company valuations at a macro level, it arguably does so in two distinct ways. One is that changes in bond yields, or interest rates, can effectively drive a de- or re-rating of shares, as mentioned above. The other is that an improvement in economic growth can, depending on the sector, ultimately filter through to earnings per share for domestically exposed businesses. At the margin, there is also the impact of exchange rates – the UK’s apparent outlier status on this front has been pushing the pound higher, which if sustained should, prove a slight headwind to large-cap earnings.

The conclusion has to be that investors still need to be patient, and ride out some of the coming pain in the knowledge that better times are more likely to follow. A long-term time horizon is, after all, why the merits of equity investing still stand out relative to cash – even at a time when money can earn in excess of 5 per cent on deposit. That’s a short-term solution to where to put money, but doesn’t provide a route to long-term success.