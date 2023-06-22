Companies roundup: Ocado takeover and Whitbread sales

Ocado (OCDO) shares jumped by more than 40 per cent by mid-morning as rumours swirled about a potential bid for the under-fire grocery technology company.

Ocado’s shares were a darling of the lockdown era but have sold off heavily as it has failed to generate the necessary level of sales to justify the amount of investment it has made. Full-year losses nearly trebled in 2022 to £501mn as its retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer faltered. Ocado’s shares are still down by around 80 per cent from their all-time high in September 2020 but this morning’s gain means they are up over 50 per cent so far this month.

Shore Capital vice chairman Clive Black said he saw no reason why Ocado’s shares were appreciating, given an equity valuation that “remains in the stratosphere”. “Higher base rates for longer make the investment thesis for loss-making, negative ROCE [return on capital employed] Ocado all the less compelling”, he said. “We do not even think Mike Ashley would buy a load of Ocado,” he added. MF

Whitbread sales climb by a fifth on robust demand

Premier Inn owner Whitbread’s (WTB) revenues rose by 19 per cent in its first quarter against last year, with the company noting that it benefited from “strong demand from both business and leisure guests” and the contraction in hotel supply. Accommodation sales in the key UK market were up by 18 per cent. Whitbread said it is on track to open 1,500-2,000 rooms in the UK and Ireland and 1,000-1,500 new rooms in Germany this financial year, and expects to break-even in the latter market in 2024. The company also confirmed it had extended its £775mn revolving credit facility to 2028. The shares were flat in early trading. CA

Volex announces equity raise Cable manufacturer Volex (VLX) is tapping investors for £60mn in order to buy a Turkish company that makes wire harnesses. The cable manufacturer has agreed to buy the entire issued share capital of Murat Ticaret for €178mn (£153mn), and has announced a placing and retail offer to raise gross proceeds of approximately £60mn. The new shares represent about 13.7 per cent of the group's existing issued share capital. Revenue at Volex is up 18 per cent year on year at $723mn (£566mn), fuelled by organic growth of 11 per cent. Meanwhile, statutory operating profit has jumped by 31 per cent to $53.8mn. JS

Urban Logistics swings to loss, but rent leaps

Urban Logistics (SHED) posted an £83mn pre-tax loss in its results for the year to 31 March as rising interest rates hit warehouse values. However, its operational performance was much better as net rental income jumped 45 per cent as occupier demand for warehouses remained elevated.

"Our active asset management strategy of moving rents on, improving tenant covenants and increasing lease lengths has allowed us to add value to the assets and shield the company against the impact of a negative yield shift," said chief executive of the Reit’s investment adviser, Richard Moffitt. ML

Alpha FMC faced by market overcapacity Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (ATM) recorded a 37.5 per cent increase in full-year cash profits to £46.6mn, coupled with a matching increase in the full-year dividend. The specialist consultancy services provider increased its consultant headcount by nearly a third, thereby placing pressure on margins. Competition tightened as the group entered its current financial year, a consequence of overcapacity in certain areas, raising fears over utilisation rates going forward. Management is now more circumspect in terms of discretionary spending, but it is confident of meeting financial expectations. MR

Civitas directors hold onto shares as takeover deadline looms

Two directors of Civitas Social Housing (CSH) are still holding onto their shares in the company with a takeover deadline just over 24 hours away.

Last month, the Civitas board backed CK Asset Holding’s £485mn all-share offer, but complained that it "undervalued" the company. As of this morning, CKA holds just 17.1 per cent of CSH shares, with the takeover deadline due to elapse at 1pm tomorrow. CKA has also yet to receive shares from board members Alastair Moss and Peter Baxter despite an "irrevocable commitment".

CSH declined to comment on the reasons for the withholding. CKA has been approached for comment. ML

