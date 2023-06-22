Has the Bank of England lost control?

The BoE has a tough job…

But with public satisfaction at a record low, it also has a credibility problem

With consumer price index inflation (CPI) stuck at 8.7 per cent, it is hard to escape the conclusion that the UK has a bigger inflation problem than its peers. As the chart shows, the Bank of England (who has been repeatedly surprised by the strength and persistence of inflation) is revising its forecasts to show it staying higher for longer. Little surprise that public satisfaction with the BoE has reached a post-independence low.

Yet the central bank has been dealt a tough hand. Governor Andrew Bailey told the British Chambers of Commerce last month that the UK economy was in an “extraordinary situation”, thanks to the subsequent supply-side shocks of the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, lower labour supply and rising food prices. Gilles Moec, Axa Group chief economist, thinks that policymakers are also wrestling with the “bizarre configuration” of an overheating labour market and an inability to create jobs. According to Moec, “a lot of this inflation-fuelling wage drift is the product of political forces on which monetary policy does not have much grip”.