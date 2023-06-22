Manolete banks on rising trends

Insolvency rules back in force

Case enquiries start to recover

The suspension of insolvency laws during the pandemic was one way the government kept the UK economy from imploding completely during the prolonged shutdown of the economy. That wasn’t good for litigation funder Manolete (MANO) at the time as cases piled up without resolution and new waves of litigation were delayed. That situation has started to change with the reintroduction of insolvency procedures at the start of the company’s financial year. However, judging by these results, the impact of a return to normal service will take some time to come through. That translated into a “normal” second half for the company, with a definite loss/profit split divided between the two halves.