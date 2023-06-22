Today's markets: Shares in the red on rate woes

Stocks were lower in early trade on Thursday but the pace of selling has picked up. The FTSE 100 is down more than 1 per cent, to below 7,500 while the DAX is down 0.8 per cent. It follows another reversal on Wall Street as Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, signalled a commitment to further rate hikes, with the three major US indices slipping for a third straight day. Powell didn’t really tell us anything new about the Fed’s thinking – it is in data-dependent mode and unless there are some horrid jobs numbers it will hike in July.

The Bank of England will do something today – but it could still lean on the fact that there are the lagged effects of the hikes already in train. It could go big with a 0.5 percentage point hike to take the rates to 5 per cent, but that would be out of character. A couple more hikes from here and we are into recession territory, and the BoE has consistently sought to rein in market pricing…to little effect.

Markets were quick to price in a 6 per cent terminal rate after yesterday’s CPI number was above forecast, but it does not mean we get to that level. It was not so long ago we were talking about the BoE being close to the finish line – a couple of hot CPI prints over the summer are a fly in the ointment but the Bank has never been one to overreact. Maybe it changes its spots today? Maybe. It’s worth noting how volatile market readings of the BoE terminal rate have been, which isn’t necessarily their fault, but they are much more volatile than the Bank has ever professed to be. In February, markets thought the Bank Rate come December would be 4 per cent. That expectation has risen sharply since then to 6 per cent now, drastically increasing each week from March onwards. The sharp contrast with the US is painful reading for governor Andrew Bailey and his team, where markets thought the Fed would hit 6 per cent by December, in March, but that fell as low as 4 per cent by May.

The question for the BoE remains this – does it lean into the market’s aggressive pricing or push back? It would be reasonable to assume the latter given the Bank’s track record, but it is coming under intense scrutiny like never before. It’s never good for MPs to be murmuring and Powell had a nice line about inflation being something ordinary people shouldn’t need to be thinking about. Well right now everyone is thinking about it. If the BoE accepts that we are into wage price spiral territory then there is only really one option left: create a recession. It’s not going to be difficult to engineer one from here. Maybe then we can stop talking about the BoE and inflation and eventually look to rate cuts.

There are three likely outcomes from today: one is a super-hawkish 0.5 percentage point hike (less likely), two is a 0.25 point hike with lots of hawkish language and the third is a dovish 0.25 point hike – pushing back against the market pricing. I think they still lean on the lagged effects of hikes already done whilst simultaneously signalling concern about recent inflation prints; so somewhere between option 2 and 3. Members are likely split over hikes – remember two MPC voters have been against recent hikes.

Elsewhere, weekly unemployment claims figures from the US will be released – comes after two straight weeks above 260,000. Powell continues his testimony in Congress and existing home sales data is up.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto