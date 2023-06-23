Companies roundup: GSK settlement and Boohoo’s battle

GSK (GSK) has reached an undisclosed settlement with a plaintiff ahead of a bellwether trial in the ongoing Zantac litigation. Manufacturers stopped selling the heartburn drug four years ago over concerns that it contained harmful levels of a chemical called NDMA, a probable carcinogen. The case was due to be heard in a California court next month.

According to analysts at Shore Capital, the settlement suggests “the company is willing to make settlements on a case-by-case basis to try to clear the current overhang”. A Florida judge threw out thousands of Zantac cancer claims last December. GSK’s shares were up more than 6 per cent by mid-morning, though volatility is likely to persist until all claims are resolved. JJ

Read more: GSK finds the right prescription for growth

Revolution claims sales are up as Boohoo battle continues

Revolution Beauty (REVB) has issued a trading update as its battle with Boohoo (BOO) for control of its board rages on. The cosmetics brand said sales were up 60 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, with gross margins at 48.2 per cent (compared to 41.7 per cent in the corresponding period last year).

Earlier this week, majority shareholder Boohoo revealed plans to oust key members of Revolution’s management team and replace them with its own candidates. “The board of Revolution Beauty continues to be of the view that it is much better placed than the proposed Boohoo candidates to deliver shareholder value,” it said in the update.

The cosmetics company’s shares have been suspended since September, when auditors declined to sign off on its accounts. Boohoo’s shares have risen nearly 3.5 per cent over the course of this week. JJ

Non-Standard Finance faces wipeout Shareholders in one of the London market’s last listed sub-prime lenders, Non-Standard Finance (NSF), face wipeout after a bid to save its Everyday Loans business will mean the company transferring into the hands of its creditors. Following court action, the so-called alternative transaction is the company’s final hope of staying in business after management concluded that a rescue rights issue to recapitalise the balance sheet would not work without the participation of its largest shareholder Alchemy. Ultimately, this will mean the orderly winding down of Non-Standard Finance as the parent company. Unsurprisingly, with shareholders facing complete loss of value, what was left of the share price cratered by 53 per cent to just 0.082p on the back of the announcement. The company, which tried but failed to acquire the remnants of Provident Financials alternative lending business in 2019, was at one time a pick for tarnished fund manager Neil Woodford. It has struggled to retain customers and profitability ever since and seemed to be caught in a spiral of decline. JH.

Audioboom shares tank on poor advertising sales

The advertising market is worse than podcasting company Audioboom (BOOM) previously expected. Management now thinks revenue and cash profit (Ebitda) are going to be below forecasts because “advertising markets have remained challenging for longer than anticipated”.

Advertising spend has traditionally been one of the first expenses businesses cut going into a recession and it appears to be no different this time round. The problem for Audioboom is that podcast advertising is a nascent industry, versus more proven providers such as Google and Facebook.

Other metrics are performing well. Podcast downloads hit a record of 135mn in May. The company expects revenue to pick up again as the economy recovers but investors are sceptical of how profitable podcasting can be. Audioboom’s share price fell by 25 per cent in early trading. AS

Shoppers keep on shopping Retail sales volumes in the UK rose by 0.3 per cent in May from the previous month, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), better than the 0.2 per cent fall predicted by economists in a Reuters poll. Online retailers benefitted from the warm weather, with volumes helped upwards by sales of summer clothes and outdoor-related items. But volumes were down by 2.1 per cent year-on-year, and the ONS said of the 0.5 per cent contraction in food store volumes in May that there is evidence that “increased cost of living and food prices continued to affect” the quantity of goods sold. CA

Investors go off Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat (HOTC) shares fell by more than 19 per cent in early trading after the premium chocolatier revealed that it now expects to lose money, after previously guiding for breakeven. Sales and underlying pre-tax profits will also be lower than market forecasts in 2024. While current year revenues are in line with estimates of around £202mn, management said that cost savings “are materialising later in the year than initially anticipated”. Hotel Chocolat expects weaker trading next year because of “ongoing weakness in consumer sentiment and continuing inflationary pressures”. CA

Read more: A sticky half for Hotel Chocolat as it undergoes strategic transition