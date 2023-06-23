ECB: too optimistic on growth, too pessimistic on inflation

Economists cast doubts on the ECB’s latest forecasts

With the euro area economy in recession, policymakers risk ‘overtightening’

June’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting certainly gave the impression that interest rates have further to go. The ECB said that inflation “is projected to remain too high for too long”, and warned that “interest rates will be brought to levels sufficiently restrictive” to bring it back to target.

The central bank issued forecasts suggesting that core inflation would reach 5.1 per cent this year, driven in part by tight labour markets. The ECB expects the main headline measure of inflation to fall back down to target within the next two years (see chart), but this is neither far nor fast enough for policymakers. President Christine Lagarde said that “2.2 per cent [inflation] in 2025 is not satisfactory and it’s not timely”.

Although the central bank’s most recent monetary policy statement mentioned ‘inflation’ 13 times, it didn’t mention ‘recession’ once, making only euphemistic references to ‘lower economic growth’. Although you might not think it from last week’s announcement, the euro area is technically in recession, thanks to two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

This is only by the finest of margins: gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.1 per cent in both the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of this year. Nevertheless, the ECB is bullish about the rest of the year, and expects 0.9 per cent growth overall in 2023. Economists are not convinced. Barclays analysts think that “real GDP forecasts are very optimistic”, and they “expect growth to disappoint the ECB’s projections, adding further evidence of monetary policy transmitting to the real economy”. Economists at Capital Economics think that “the recession will drag on” as tighter fiscal policy and the full impact of the ECB’s rate hikes start to filter through.

Economists also think that inflation could prove less sticky than the central bank anticipates. ING analysts point out that, historically, core inflation normally lags headline inflation, meaning there is a “strong argument” for a slowing of core inflation in the second half of the year. Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Economics, said that the ECB’s new inflation forecasts for next year are “much too high”, and predicts that they will be forced to revise them downwards later in the year.

Part of the problem is that the forecasts are not made using real-time – or even the most recent – data. Barclays analysts stressed that the ECB’s latest forecasts did not include disappointing Q1 GDP figures, and only partly incorporated May’s inflation release.

But TS Lombard economist Davide Oneglia thinks that even inaccurate forecasts can still be a useful policy tool. He said that “no one can credibly predict what euro area inflation will be in 2024 and 2025, and the ECB's track record in this department has been poor to say the least”. Yet according to Oneglia, the ECB’s inflation forecasts act like the Federal Reserve’s interest rate projections do: giving markets a signal about future policy intentions. He added that the central bank’s “hawkishness looks ‘tactical’ and apt to keep the market on its toes”.

If the ECB actually raises rates beyond the next meeting, he thinks that “the consequences of the current overtightening would become much more tangible and force an even greater slowdown in activity than we currently expect”. He added that following the June monetary policy meeting, “the risk of a policy mistake has just risen materially”.

With only two months until the cut-off for the September forecasting round, Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Vistesen thinks that “the September forecasts are unlikely to look dramatically different from the June numbers”. This means that there could be little in the data over the summer to give the ECB cause to pause. Vistesen said that, as a result, “the ECB has just forecast itself into two more rate hikes, in July and September, 25 basis points more than we anticipated before yesterday’s meeting”. Questionable forecasts may have backed the ECB into a corner.